Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

