Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $393.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average of $392.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

