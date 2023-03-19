Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.39 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $94.03 million and $2.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

