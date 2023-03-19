argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $359.67 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $267.35 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.69.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 71.67% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -9.03 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

