Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,431 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $39.97 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

