Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 64,846 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

