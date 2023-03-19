Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 7,048 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

