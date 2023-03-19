Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

