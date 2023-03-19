Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

