Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.02.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

