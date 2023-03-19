Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 113,392 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

