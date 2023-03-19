Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

