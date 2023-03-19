Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $186.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

