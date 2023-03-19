Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

