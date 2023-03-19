Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

