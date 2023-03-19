Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92.
Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.