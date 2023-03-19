ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 4.8 %

ARR stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Articles

