ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
ASE Technology Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASE Technology (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.