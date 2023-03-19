Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $111.75 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Astar has a total market cap of $111.75 million and $18.40 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

