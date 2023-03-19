AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.20 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

