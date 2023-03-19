Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86.01 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Audius has a market capitalization of $302.48 million and $86.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

