Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

