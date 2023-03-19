Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 1,361 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 2.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $302.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.13 and a 200-day moving average of $322.15. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.