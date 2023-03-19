Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 9,943 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

