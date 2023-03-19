Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 5.3 %

AVGR stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.