Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

