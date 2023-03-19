Axie Infinity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $177.74 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $177.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.75 or 0.00035882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00206212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,180.72 or 1.00034504 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.21157516 USD and is up 13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $113,362,046.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

