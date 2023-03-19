Axie Infinity Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $9.27 or 0.00032668 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $200.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00203326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,368.44 or 0.99954831 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002278 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.46483581 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $183,900,614.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.