Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 1,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

