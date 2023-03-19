Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 1,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
