Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.04. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

