Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

