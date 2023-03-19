Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

