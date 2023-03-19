Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $377.14 million and $10.10 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01218566 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004453 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010128 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.93 or 0.01534463 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $11,263,418.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

