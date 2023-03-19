Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $374.84 million and $10.40 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.01256161 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01566582 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $11,263,418.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

