Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $327.57 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $6.77 or 0.00024014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $327.57 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00361997 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.16 or 0.26311178 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,026,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,399,629 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

