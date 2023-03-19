Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 256.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after acquiring an additional 460,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,417,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

