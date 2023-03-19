Barclays Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $4.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.
Shares of LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $26.66.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
