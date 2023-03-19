Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,030,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after buying an additional 4,798,327 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,497,000 after buying an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after buying an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

