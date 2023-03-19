BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.29. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $18,469,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,443,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.