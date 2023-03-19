Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $213.26 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $213.26 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.40 or 0.06553672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

