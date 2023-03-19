Biconomy Hits Market Cap of $211.73 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $211.73 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

