Biconomy Reaches Market Cap of $209.33 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $209.33 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Biconomy has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00367063 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.54 or 0.26679425 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.