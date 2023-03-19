Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 334.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,426 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $26,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. 1,278,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,181. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

