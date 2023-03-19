Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,244.53 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $526.41 billion and approximately $32.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00491952 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00136823 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00033567 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,321,525 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.