Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,244.53 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $526.41 billion and approximately $32.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00491952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00136823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00033567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,321,525 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

