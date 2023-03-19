Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $136.12 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $136.12 or 0.00497218 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $196.70 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,376.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00135385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00033099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,341,231 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

