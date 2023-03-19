Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $136.12 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $136.12 or 0.00497218 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $196.70 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,376.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00135385 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00033099 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,341,231 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.