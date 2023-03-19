Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.31 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.82 or 0.00059481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $294.57 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00132520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

