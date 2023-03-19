BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Hits $0.0000

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 57.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $105,087.05 and approximately $434.80 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

