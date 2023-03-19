BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 3.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BJ opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

