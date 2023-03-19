BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,152,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BOE opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

