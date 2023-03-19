Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.62.

NYSE:SQ opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

