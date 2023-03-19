Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 159,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,198. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

